Maybe you’ve heard Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro this Sunday in a different uniform.
Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently a 6.5-point road favorite against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots in a game that might be the most-heavily bet matchup of the season to date.
American bookmakers have already started to post creative Brady props for you to bet on.
PointsBet Sportsbook was early to the Brady prop party with an entire page of “GOAT Bets.” Here are some of the available wagers at its betting shop:
Number of players to catch a TD pass from Tom Brady
0: +2200 ($100 wins $2,200)
1: +600
2: -110 ($110 wins $100)
3: +300
4+: +1000
The Buccaneers currently have a team point total of O/U 28.5 in the betting market. That number implies that Tampa Bay scores at least three touchdowns in the game, but it’s on you to determine how many are through the air and how many different receivers haul in a score.
Brady to throw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski?
Yes +140
Gronk took an absolute shot to the mid-section in last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. If he plays, I don’t expect him to be anywhere near his usual self inside the red zone. Pass.
Brady Under 0.5 rushing yards
Yes -125
You need the Patriots rush defense to pitch a shutout against their former signal caller to win this wager. Brady has rushed for no yards, six yards and 14 yards in three games this season. It’s worth noting that if Brady is stuck on two yards and takes a knee to end the game, that’s “zero” and you lose.
DraftKings also has a slew of Brady props for their customers:
Which Buccaneer will catch Brady’s passing record-breaking ball?
Surely, Gronkowski will garner plenty of action in this market, but I lean towards Chris Godwin at that +350 price. Brady has targeted Godwin 26 times in three games and I’m a fan of ample opportunity. Also, if Gronk eventually gets ruled out, you’ll be rewarded with a better price on other players if you bet ahead of the curve.
Brady O/U 67.5 passing yards in the first quarter
Over 67.5 (-225)
Under 67.5 (+175)
Holy juice. Brady has notoriously been a slow starter in big games and even though the Lombardi Trophy isn’t on the line, this is a massive game for him personally. There’s no way in hell I’m laying -225 on a first quarter prop when nerves and jitters could easily play a factor. And I wouldn’t put it past Belichick to take the opening kick and run the ball for seven or eight minutes. That’s a great plus-price on “Under.”
Expect more and more Brady props to enter the market as we get closer to the weekend.