Maybe you’ve heard Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro this Sunday in a different uniform.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently a 6.5-point road favorite against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots in a game that might be the most-heavily bet matchup of the season to date.

American bookmakers have already started to post creative Brady props for you to bet on.

PointsBet is really embracing Tom Brady?s return to Foxboro with a bunch of early betting props for Sunday?s game against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/vgfACsxNtc — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) September 28, 2021

PointsBet Sportsbook was early to the Brady prop party with an entire page of “GOAT Bets.” Here are some of the available wagers at its betting shop:

Number of players to catch a TD pass from Tom Brady

0: +2200 ($100 wins $2,200)

1: +600

2: -110 ($110 wins $100)

3: +300

4+: +1000

The Buccaneers currently have a team point total of O/U 28.5 in the betting market. That number implies that Tampa Bay scores at least three touchdowns in the game, but it’s on you to determine how many are through the air and how many different receivers haul in a score.