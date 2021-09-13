NFL Odds: Biggest Betting Overreactions After Week 1 Of 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Overreactions are often the norm after the first weekend of the NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals are going to win Super Bowl LVI and the lowly Atlanta Falcons will be the first team ever to finish 0-17. Matthew Stafford is a surefire MVP candidate, while Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in lots of trouble.

This is a fun exercise, isn’t it?

While there might be a little truth to some of those things, it’s paramount that you don’t completely overreact to everything you saw in one week of NFL games. And always understand that bookmakers are literally paid to build these overreactions and perceptions into the betting lines.

So, when the Denver Broncos pummel the New York Giants 27-13 as a three-point road favorite, bookmakers are well aware that the betting public will look to back Denver in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That betting line has already been adjusted from Denver -3 on the lookahead line to Denver -6. It’s easily the biggest adjustment on the entire board.

Are you ready to plug your nose and take six points with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars?

Biggest adjustments from lookaheads to current lines for NFL Week 2:



Denver -3 to -6 at JAX

Tampa Bay -10.5 to -13 vs. ATL

Seattle -3.5 to -5.5 vs. TEN

New England -3.5 to -5 at NYJ

Arizona -3 to -4.5 vs. MIN — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) September 13, 2021

The Falcons are catching 2.5 extra points on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks are two points richer against the Tennessee Titans and even rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots earned respect from the guys behind the counter. The Pats were 3.5-point road favorites against the New York Jets last week and that number is now as high as New England -5.