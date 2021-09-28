NFL Odds: Why You Should Wait If Looking To Bet Patriots Vs. Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Patience is one of the hardest virtues when it comes to betting the NFL.

Knowing when to bet is also crucial as you navigate the numerical wagering waters. Sunday night’s showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a perfect situation where you have to understand when to place your wager.

Oddsmakers opened the game Tampa Bay -5.5 on the lookahead number last week and the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas hung Buccaneers -6 on Sunday night when the Week 4 NFL market re-opened. The spread has already been bet up to Bucs -6.5 at most places and some sevens are starting to pop.

You better believe the public action will drive Tom Brady and the Bucs to -7 by Sunday.

“When it’s a Sunday night game, the line has to be higher,” SuperBook vice president of risk management Ed Salmons told NESN’s Chicken Dinner podcast in late August.

“That’s always a game that’s going to take on a ton of liability with parlays during the week,” Salmons further explained. “Games like that you always want to inflate that line because you know what you’re going to get all week. Plus, the bettors will fire parlays all day long on Sunday and throw Tampa Bay in there. All the parlays that win will go to that decision and there’s so much exposure.

“It will probably be the highest-bet NFL game of the year to that point because of the matchup.”