NFL Preview 2021: Five Dark Horse Super Bowl LVI Candidates

Yes, Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start last season was about as soft a double-digit win streak as you’ll find, especially with the way they flamed out down the stretch. But there’s valid reason for optimism, the Steelers might be decent.

Dallas Cowboys (Tied for 13th-highest odds at +3500)

If Dak Prescott picks up where he left off prior to getting hurt last season, then you have to at least consider the Cowboys to be the frontrunner in the NFC East.

The offense could be one of the best in the NFL this season, but it’s the defense that forever sets them back. They were a downright embarrassing unit last season, and with no Prescott to bail them out, they periodically got burned.

It’s anyone’s guess as to how improved they will be this year. If anything, their run defense can’t get much worse. But if Prescott bounces back, and the defense shows even slight improvement, the Cowboys should be competitive.

New England Patriots (Tied for 13th-highest odds at +3500)

The Patriots, clearly intent on not having another underwhelming season, retooled on both sides of the ball, and now have a quarterback in Mac Jones far better equipped to run Josh McDaniels’ system.

Are they perfect? No. Their improved weapons on offense will only get them so far (and they don’t have a legitimate No. 1 receiver), but the defense does have the chance to be stellar. Truthfully, a lot of this is riding on Jones. The Patriots’ rushing game will be sharp, per usual, and should Jones prove to be a difference-maker in the air, New England could be a legitimate threat.

Arizona Cardinals (Tied for 17th-highest odds at +4500)

There’s a lot to like about the Cardinals. Kyler Murray seems to be the real deal, and there are a lot of great skill players around him — their wide receiver group might have the most diverse group skill sets of any wideout unit in the NFL.

The defense has it’s holes, but there also is some really high-end talent. If J.J. Watt looks halfway decent, then he and Chandler Jones will make for an absurd edge combo. The secondary, headlined by Budda Baker, is good-not-great, and it especially hurts if Malcolm Butler really does retire.