NFL Preview 2021: Super Bowl LVI Matchup, Winner Predictions

The 2021 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday night, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the biggest game of the campaign, right?

The Chiefs currently are the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVI, with the reigning champion Bucs not far behind. That said, Kansas City and Tampa Bay both will be very hard-pressed to return to the big stage, let alone win their respective conferences.

As we celebrate the start of a new season, NESN.com tasked eight staff members with predicting both a Super Bowl LVI matchup and winner. Spoiler alert: No one picked the Bucs to repeat as champs.

Ben Watanabe: Los Angeles Rams over Kansas City Chiefs

It’s best not to overthink the AFC, where you could squint really hard and see a few teams in the mix, but ultimately the Chiefs are still the class of the field. In the NFC, all the Rams really needed was a modest upgrade over Jared Goff, and what they got is a major upgrade in Matthew Stafford. Pretty chalky pick, I know, but both teams are popular Super Bowl picks for a reason.

Dakota Randall: Green Bay Packers over Baltimore Ravens

The Aaron Rodgers offseason drama seemingly has made people forget that the Packers nearly made it to the Super Bowl last season, and certainly are good enough to go all the way in 2021. The offense should be elite, and the defense just good enough, for the Packers to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay. As for Baltimore, I expect Lamar Jackson to rebound this season after the league adjusted to him last year. The Ravens are talented on both sides of the ball and should be a force in the AFC.

Lauren Campbell: Buffalo Bills over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are talented enough to repeat, but Year 4 for Josh Allen will be his best yet after making strides in his previous three seasons. With a receiving corps that includes Stefon Diggs, this very well could be the Bills’ season. Buffalo finally will get its way against Tom Brady.

Sean McGuire: Chiefs over Rams

It’s hard to pick against the Chiefs after watching Kansas City improve its key weak spot ? the offensive line — with top interior lineman Joe Thuney and others this offseason. It will make for quite the difference for Patrick Mahomes and Co., who could very well capture their second Super Bowl in the last three seasons. The Rams, on the other hand, will be led by Aaron Donald and their defense this season, but they’re much improved on the other side of the ball following a trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford.