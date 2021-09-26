NFL Rumors: Cowboys Offensive Lineman Suspended For Unique Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins on Sept. 10 was suspended for five games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

It turns out Collins’ punishment wasn’t a consequence of positive tests, however.

According to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Collins not only missed multiple drug tests, but he also attempted to bribe the league’s drug-test collector.

Collins at one point appeared to be in line for only a two-game suspension thanks to a negotiation made by the NFL Players Association. The 28-year-old’s attempt to appeal the reworked suspension completely backfired, as it was rejected by the arbitrator, who also increased the suspension back to five games.

The seventh-year pro reportedly plans to appeal the arbitrator’s ruling, but according to Schefter, the suspension isn’t expected to be reduced. This means Collins should be eligible to return to the field Oct. 17 when the Cowboys visit the New England Patriots.

As Schefter pointed out, Von Miller also tried to work his way around a drug test back in 2013. The Denver Broncos linebacker was suspended for six games that season.