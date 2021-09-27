Ex-Patriot Josh Gordon Reportedly To Sign With Chiefs After Reinstatement

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their last two games, but reinforcements appear to be on the way.

Former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon reportedly plans to sign with the Chiefs upon his NFL reinstatement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

Per Schefter, Gordon’s agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist confirmed the deal is all but done and the 30-year-old will sign with the Chiefs practice squad by Monday night with a subsequent promotion to the active roster soon thereafter.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances policy. It was his sixth suspension.

Gordon most recently played in 2019 with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, racking up a combined 27 receptions for 426 yards in 11 games.

The receiver has long battled issues with both mental health and substance abuse. The NFL now seemingly is better equipped to cater to Gordon’s specific needs, and the Chiefs clearly believe the veteran is ready for another shot.

Gordon joins a stacked offense that also features Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and, of course, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.