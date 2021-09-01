NFL Rumors: Patriots Moving N’Keal Harry To IR; Here’s What That Means

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be without N’Keal Harry for at least the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

The Patriots are placing the third-year wide receiver on injured reserve, according to multiple reports Wednesday afternoon. Harry has not played or practiced since suffering a shoulder injury in New England’s second preseason game.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Harry “should be back in a few weeks.” He will be eligible to make his season debut in Week 4.

Harry’s move to IR was not officially processed Wednesday. To make room for new wideout Malcolm Perry on the 53-man roster, the Patriots released linebacker Harvey Langi.

Langi reportedly is expected to re-sign after the Patriots officially shift Harry to IR.

On Harvey Langi – source says that the Patriots are releasing the LB, but he'll be re-signed ASAP to the 53-man roster



I'm told told this is being done as a 'procedural transaction.'



Sounds like he'll take N'Keal Harry's spot when the WR is officially on the IR — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2021

The Patriots claimed Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.