Brian Hoyer reportedly is officially back with the Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England signed Hoyer to a one-year deal from the Patriots’ practice squad Saturday morning. This now makes the backup quarterback part of the 53-man roster.

Patriots signed QB Brian Hoyer this morning to a 1-year contract that promoted him, once again, off the practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2021 The Patriots had the open spot after placing Malcolm Perry on injured reserve. NESN.com’s Zack Cox noted that another roster spot will be open once Quinn Nordin hits IR. The kicker is dealing with an abdomen injury, but likely will be able to return this season.

Hoyer will back up Mac Jones for the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.