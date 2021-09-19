NFL Rumors: These Teams Are Interested In Free Agent Richard Sherman

NESN Logo Sign In

Richard Sherman reportedly is drawing interest from multiple teams, all of whom have very legitimate shots of reaching the NFL playoffs this season.

Sherman, who currently is a free agent, was contacted by the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers last week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time after injuring his elbow in the Bucs’ season opener.

But Tampa Bay reportedly isn’t the only team keeping tabs on Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Pelissero reports the 49ers, with whom Sherman played the last three seasons, have kept in contact with the 33-year-old since the spring. A return to Seattle apparently is a possibility as well.

Any team interested in Sherman, of course, will have to take his current legal situation into account. The 10-year pro in July was arrested on five misdemeanor charges after crashing his car in a construction area and then trying to forcefully enter a family member’s home. Sherman pled not guilty to all of the charges.

The New England Patriots, who will be without top corner Stephon Gilmore until at least Week 7, reportedly have not contacted Sherman.