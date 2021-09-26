NFL Rumors: This Team Was Aaron Rodgers’ Top Offseason Trade Target

NESN Logo Sign In

The Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama this past offseason reached a point where a trade felt inevitable.

The two sides ultimately put a bandage on the situation to ensure Rodgers would play the 2021 NFL season in Green Bay. But if the relationship was permanently fractured over the spring and summer, the star quarterback reportedly knew where he wanted to move next.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers were Rodgers’ top choice if an offseason trade was in order. The 49ers in March checked in with the Packers about Rodgers, and that call was made with the understanding that the reigning league MVP was interested in taking his talents to San Francisco.

But Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t waste any time making it clear to Kyle Shanahan that a Rodgers trade was not going to happen, per Rapoport. From there, the 49ers traded for the third overall pick in this year’s draft and selected the franchise’s potential quarterback of the future in Trey Lance.

Rapoport also noted that had Rodgers been an unrestricted free agent this past offseason, San Francisco would have been his choice. Of course, Rodgers is a Golden State native who played collegiately at Cal.

Niners fans likely will be thinking ‘what could have been?’ on Sunday when Rodgers and the Packers visit Levi’s Stadium.