NFL Sunday Slips: Patriots Liability Keeps Building In Week 2 Tilt With Jets

Another NFL Sunday is upon us.

Bettors are flocking into casinos around the United States or logging into their mobile betting apps to scratch that last-minute itch before games kick off at 1 p.m. ET. And bookmakers are doing their best to balance money and liability behind the counter.

This is the place for big bets, notable line moves and late-breaking injury news.

Here are the “Sunday Slips” for Week 2 of the NFL:

— For the second straight week, most American sportsbooks will be rooting against the New England Patriots. After being bet up from -1.5 to -3.5 last week against the Miami Dolphins, New England is up from -4 to -6 on the road against the New York Jets.

Bettors clearly believe in rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“This offense is going to be a lot better,” PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN. “The Patriots were miserable to watch last year with Cam Newton stumbling down the field. There are a lot more receiving options, particularly with the tight ends. And now there’s the threat of a vertical passing game. Some of the throws Mac Jones was making against Miami just weren’t possible last year with Cam. It’s an entirely different look.”