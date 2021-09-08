NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL season finally is upon us and for many football enthusiasts that means another chance to finish a perfect 17-0 in their respective survivor leagues.

Week 1, of course, is a bit more of a crapshoot than, say, Weeks 4, 8 or 12. The reality is while we like to think we know who the good and bad teams are, every team is stepping onto the field for the first time, and it makes some matchups more of a toss up than others.

With that, it’s important to pick yourself a winner Week 1 and get off to a good start … even if that Week 1 selection means said team won’t be available later.

Anyway, here are three teams to pick and three others to avoid in your NFL survivor league. (All betting lines included via DraftKings Sportsbook.)

Three teams to pick:

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5, -410 money line bet)

Opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

As is the case with any pick ’em league, the larger the spread the more attractive for survivor bettors — who are essentially taking, in this case, the 7.5-point favorite in a money line bet. The money line depicts the probability and you would have to bet $410 on the Rams to win $100 in this scenario. The Rams were a big story this offseason with the addition of Matthew Stafford, but while Stafford and Co. may need some time to gel, the LA defense comes in with the league’s best defensive player in Aaron Donald. Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey should give veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton plenty of issues.

San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, -365)

Opponent: at Detroit Lions

Another heavy favorite. The 49ers were decimated by injuries during the 2020 campaign, but with a clean bill of health Week 1 and veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo behind center, San Francisco should instill some confidence for those choosing them in survivor leagues. Detroit, on the other hand, is entering it first regular-season game with head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff after having lost its best two receivers in free agency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5, -380)

Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers will take the field for opening night Thursday as the owners of the biggest spread. And while Tampa Bay should instill confidence against the Cowboys, who probably will be without All-Pro guard Zack Martin (COVID-19 list), it’s also fair to mention to Buccaneers will have easier opponents than Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.