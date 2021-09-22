NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 3

NESN Logo Sign In

There tends to be a perfect balance when choosing teams in a NFL survivor league or pick ’em contest.

You want to get off to a strong start given the fact there’s so much unknown at the beginning of a season, and that may lead you to choose one or two of the better teams early knowing you’re losing them for good.

But, at the same time, you want to somewhat plan for the future and ensure yourself you’ll have some playoff-caliber teams available when you hit Weeks 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 — should you make it that far. With that, sometimes you have to take a team with high probability to win that week, but maybe one that won’t entice you down the road.

Anyway, here are three teams to pick and three others to avoid entering Week 3 of your NFL survivor league. Of note, all betting lines are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Three teams to pick:

Denver Broncos (-10.5, -630 moneyline bet)

Opponent: vs. New York Jets

Save for a mid-December contest with the Cincinnati Bengals, this Week 3 clash probably serves as the best remaining chance to use Denver. And yes, we know we said that last week about the Jaguars, but the point rings true. Broncos-Jets opened with the biggest spread of the Week 3 slate, and New York is fresh off its second straight loss. The Broncos are unbeaten, but probably aren’t as good as that would otherwise seem with wins over the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Oh yeah, and have you heard about the legend of Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater?

Baltimore Ravens (-9, -475)

Opponent: at Detroit Lions

The Ravens are fresh off a momentum-shifting win over the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” and now enter a contest against a lesser-talented Detroit Lions group, who are coming off a short week following a loss on “Monday Night Football.” Detroit failed to cover a 12-point spread against Green Bay, for what it’s worth. The Ravens are on the road, but Lamar Jackson and their style of football should have them cruising to victory.

Carolina Panthers (-8, -380)

Opponent: at Houston Texans

The unbeaten Panthers have got off to a good start, especially with a one-sided win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. You can expect Carolina to move to 3-0 with another favorable early-season game against the lowly Texans. The Panthers should serve as a strong contender for your Week 3 survivor pick, but it’s worth mentioning they still have their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons twice on the schedule.