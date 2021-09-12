NFL Trade Rumors: Matthew Stafford Stopped Deal To This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford knew where he wanted to go, and he ultimately took matters into his own hands to ensure his desires were fulfilled.

With his Detroit departure imminent, Stafford reportedly zeroed in on the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers as his top three potential landing spots. And when a team not on that list became “aggressive” in their pursuit of the veteran quarterback, Stafford intervened.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford nixed a trade to the Carolina Panthers that was gaining steam.

From Rapoport’s report Sunday:

After consulting with his family, he made clear that he wanted to go to the Rams and so did his family. Stafford made his voice heard, and the Lions brass listened.

Suddenly, the Panthers — despite offering a prime first-round pick and Teddy Bridgewater — were out.

As multiple sources explained for the first time, Stafford ultimately steered himself to Los Angeles. He stepped in and stopped a Panthers deal on the verge of happening and caused the Rams to up their offer to include two future first-round picks and Jared Goff.