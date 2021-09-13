NFL Trade Rumors: Texans Rejected This Big Offer For Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Texans might have missed their opportunity to cash in to the highest degree on the franchise’s most valuable asset.

Deshaun Watson probably isn’t going to play at all in the 2021 NFL season, but his name nevertheless will remain in the news. In addition to his ongoing legal battles, the star quarterback doesn’t appear to have moved off of his trade request.

A recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter claimed Houston’s asking price for Watson currently sits at a combination of six draft picks and players. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Texans, who might be losing leverage as time goes on, had an offer of that nature come across their desk months ago.

“…Lately, they’ve let it be known that, well, he could be traded for three ones plus a combination of three picks or players. They already had that,” Glazer said. “They had three ones and three threes going into the NFL draft. They had four teams who were really interested back then. They said, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not trading him.’ Weren’t taking any of the offers. I think that they really overshot their step in this.”

Given the steep cost, any interested team probably wouldn’t be completely comfortable dealing for Watson until his off-the-field matters are resolved. And at this rate, it could be quite some time before a resolution is reached.