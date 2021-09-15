NFL Week 1 Betting Takeaways: Don’t Be Afraid Of Patriots Wagers Moving Forward

The betting market has shifted quite a bit on New England for that contest, driving up the Pats to as high as -6 at the SuperBook against the Jets. This is one market adjustment off a result that I would agree with. The Patriots confirmed all our offseason assumptions. This is a quality defensive team with a good offensive line, and should Mac Jones continue to provide above-average quarterback play, the Pats will be a problem in the AFC.

Pittsburgh Has A Problem

Final score: Steelers 23 (+6.5), Bills 16

Game stays Under total of 48

After a win in Buffalo, the betting market seems to have some real belief in Pittsburgh. Lookahead lines posted last week had the Steelers as 5.5-point favorites at home against the Raiders, but when lines were posted marketwide Sunday, they were laying a solid 6. It?s not a massive bump, but upgrading Pittsburgh after that game is not the move to make. The Steelers are a dominant defensive team, and that played out Sunday, but the offense has some real problems that were not fixed in the offseason.

Pittsburgh managed only 4.6 yards per play and was outgained by 119 yards. The Steelers averaged just 22.9 yards per drive — 6 fewer than the worst team in that metric last season, the New York Jets. The most troubling aspect of their offense was not just the statistical output, though. It was that the areas thought to be weaknesses, offensive line and quarterback, were negatives. One might look at the box score and see Ben Roethlisberger was not sacked and think it was a good day for the offensive line, but that is not the case. On 13 true pass sets (excluding plays with fewer than four rushers, play-action, screens, short drop-backs and time-to-throws under 2 seconds), the Steelers gave up five pressures, two quarterback hits and a hurry. The run-blocking was atrocious. Najee Harris found no room on the ground, managing just 2.8 yards per carry. As a result, the Steelers had no game off play-action despite their attempts to do so.

It also did not help that Roethlisberger was every bit as poor as he was a season ago. He completed just 56.3% of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt and one touchdown. That?s bad, but the advanced metrics paint an even uglier picture. Roethlisberger posted a 38.2 PFF passing grade and committed two turnover-worthy plays, and his average depth of target was just 6.2 yards downfield. Under pressure, he completed a single pass, and he posted his lowest passing grade of the day (21.5) on attempts in which he was not pressured. Given all these poor indicators on offense, should the market really be upgrading Pittsburgh?s power rating?

The defensive performance is certainly something that can sustain itself, but the Steelers benefited from a blocked punt that led to a touchdown and two missed touchdown throws by Josh Allen. Those events tend not to repeat themselves week to week, so be careful believing in Pittsburgh just because of its win in Buffalo. This offense has some massive problems that will likely remain as the season continues.

The Atlanta Misconception