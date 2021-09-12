NFL Week 1 Odds: Latest Line, Total For Every Game On Sunday’s Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been eight months and nine days — 252 total days — since we last had a jam-packed NFL Sunday slate.

At long last, that drought is over.

Three days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys opened up the 2021 season, 28 more teams will hold their season openers Sunday. The board features a number of exciting matchups, including the debuts of three rookie quarterbacks.

Of course, Sept. 12 is a day football bettors have had circled on their calendars for some time. Here are the latest Week 1 lines and totals, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Early afternoon

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills, 47.5

(-9) San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 46

(-2.5) Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 48.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-3) Tennessee Titans, 53.5

New York Jets at (-3.5) Carolina Panthers, 45

Los Angeles Chargers at (-2) Washington Football Team, 45

(-2.5) Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 47

Philadelphia Eagles at (-3.5) Atlanta Falcons, 48

(-3.5) Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 45.5

Late afternoon

Miami Dolphins at (-3.5) New England Patriots, 43.5

Cleveland Browns at (-4.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 54.5

(-3.5) Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 49.5

(-2.5) Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 41.5

“Sunday Night Football”

Chicago Bears at (-8.5) Los Angeles Rams, 46.5