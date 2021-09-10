NFL Week 1 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize

Six picks is all it takes

The NFL is back, and so are the pick ’em pools, and NESN Games is giving you the chance to win a $100 for your football acumen.

Sign up now for the NFL Week 1 Pick ‘Em contest, make your against-the-spread picks the six biggest games this week, and you could walk away with the $100 Amazon gift card.

Here are the six games on this week’s slate:

Los Angeles Chargers at (-2.5) Washington Football Team
(-3.5) Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills
(-3.5) Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (in Jacksonville)
Cleveland Browns at (-5.5) Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears at (-7.5) Los Angeles Rams

And if the slate has you scratching your head, we’re here to help. Be sure to check out our in-depth Week 1 against-the-spread picks for every game this week and also check in on some proven Week 1 historical betting systems.

