NFL Week 1 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize

The NFL is back, and so are the pick ’em pools, and NESN Games is giving you the chance to win a $100 for your football acumen.

Sign up now for the NFL Week 1 Pick ‘Em contest, make your against-the-spread picks the six biggest games this week, and you could walk away with the $100 Amazon gift card.

Here are the six games on this week’s slate:

Los Angeles Chargers at (-2.5) Washington Football Team

(-3.5) Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills

(-3.5) Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (in Jacksonville)

Cleveland Browns at (-5.5) Kansas City Chiefs

Chicago Bears at (-7.5) Los Angeles Rams

And if the slate has you scratching your head, we’re here to help. Be sure to check out our in-depth Week 1 against-the-spread picks for every game this week and also check in on some proven Week 1 historical betting systems.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate the return of the NFL.

Click here to sign up and play!