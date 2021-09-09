SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

(-7.5) San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Mike: Lions. Everyone expects the Niners to roll here, but if there’s one game for Dan Campbell to get the Lions all sorts of fired up, it has to be in this spot, at home in front of a raucous crowd. San Francisco’s lingering QB situation looms, too.

Ricky: Lions. Classic case of trying to zig when everyone else zags. The Niners are a popular preseason pick, whereas the Lions presumably will stink. Banking on a little Week 1 weirdness, with a sizable home ‘dog, before water eventually finds its level.

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bills. Pittsburgh’s revamped offensive line gives me skepticism, especially with two rookies starting, on the road against a solid defense in front of Bills fans who are ready to make Orchard Park rock again. Early struggles in that regard put the Steelers behind the number, and I don’t think they’re built to play catch-up, especially against a team like Buffalo.

Ricky: Steelers. The T.J. Watt situation adds an extra layer of uncertainty, but Pittsburgh’s defense should be good enough to keep the team in most games this season, including the opener against Buffalo. It’s also possible the Steelers find success offensively by relying on their bevvy of skill players in space against a Bills defense that struggled against the run and with tackling for much of 2020.

(-2.5) Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Mike: Colts. Indy’s tumultuous offseason is concerning, but the Colts have an advantage at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Carson Wentz didn’t have a ton of time to prepare, but he’s familiar with Frank Reich, and they’ll take advantage of an uninspiring Seattle pass defense.

Ricky: Seahawks. This spread has been all over the place thanks to Wentz’s offseason injury. And honestly, I’d probably stay away from the game altogether. But, without that luxury, I’ll side with continuity, as I know what to expect from Seattle’s offense. Plus, the Seahawks’ defense, stout against the run, was much better down the stretch last season, ranking third in yards per game against, second in pass yards per attempt against and second in sacks after Week 10.

Los Angeles Chargers at (-1) Washington Football Team, 1 p.m.

Mike: Football Team. Ryan Fitzpatrick against the LA defense is scary, but it’s not as bad as taking the Chargers’ offensive line trying to fend off an elite Washington pass rush. Chargers tackle Bryan Bulaga is dealing with a nagging issue, and new center Corey Linsley didn’t play in the preseason, so there might be some growing pains on that revamped offensive front.

Ricky: Chargers. Justin Herbert will be tested right out of the gate, as Washington’s defense has the personnel to be one of the league’s best in 2021. But what better way to usher in a new era than to win a close game — the Chargers typically lose such — in Brandon Staley’s NFL head-coaching debut?

Arizona Cardinals at (-3) Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Mike: Titans. In researching this game, I found a story from Arizona wondering whether the Cardinals could withstand Tennessee’s toughness after what the author called a “Camp Pillow Fight” in the desert. Feels like it might be an issue having to go tackle a fresh Derrick Henry.

Ricky: Titans. The Cardinals were a fun team last season that showed enough to make you dream about the future. Then, you realize they share the NFC West with three legitimate playoff (and championship?) contenders — the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks — and might get punched in the mouth right at jump street.

(-3.5) Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bengals. I’m skeptical about Minnesota’s offensive depth. Granted, Cincinnati struggled to stop the run last year, but they committed a lot of money to defense this offseason, and if the Vikings aren’t without a full arsenal, the Bengals should be able to key in on Dalvin Cook and at least try to limit the damage.

Ricky: Bengals. Cincinnati’s offense has real upside with Joe Burrow at the helm, especially since the Bengals are making an effort to build a respective O-line. Minnesota, with some better injury luck this season, should be OK in the long run, but this has outright upset potential.

New York Jets at (-5.5) Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Panthers. Brutal spot for the Jets to open the Robert Saleh era. The Panthers’ defense might be the NFL’s most underrated, and that could mean a long first day for Zach Wilson. Let’s also get in on the narratives, and say Sam Darnold balls out to show his former team it was them not him.

Ricky: Panthers. Wilson dazzled during the preseason, but there are going to be plenty of hiccups as the Jets create a new identity on both sides of the ball. Christian McCaffrey will carve up New York’s defense, both on the ground and in the passing game.