NFL Week 2 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize

We get it: Maybe you had a rough week of picks in Week 1 of the NFL season, and you’re a little down in the dumps about your prognostication skills. Underdogs went 12-4 (!) against the spread, and the public took a beating at the hands of the bookmakers.

The good news, though, is we’re right back at it this week, and the even better news is the NFL Pick ‘Em Contest has returned at NESN Games for Week 2.

Sign up now for the Week 2 contest at NESN Games, make your against-spread-picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have yourself a big week.

Here are the six games on this week’s menu.

New England Patriots (-5.5) at New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings at (-3.5) Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at (12.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans at (-6.5) Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys at (-3.5) Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Baltimore Ravens

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Be sure to check out our Week 2 against-the-spread picks or catch this week’s episode of “The Spread” podcast.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate the return of the NFL.