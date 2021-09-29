NESN Logo Sign In

That’s a wrap on Week 3 in the NFL, and as we enter Week 4, we get a bit clearer of a picture of who is a legitimate force to make some noise this season. Plenty of great matchups fill up this week’s slate and with so much line movement already, let’s jump in and take a look at where some of these numbers are shifting.

TENNESSEE TITANS VERSUS NEW YORK JETS, MONEYLINE, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Titans -360 | Jets +290

Spread: Titans -7.5 (-110) | Jets +7.5 (-110)

Total: 46 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +2500 | Jets +100000

TITANS-JETS OPENING LINE ANALYSIS

Somehow, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets have seemingly regressed from Week 1 to Week 3, and last Sunday’s shutout to the hands of the Denver Broncos was the lowest point of the season thus far. Wilson looks in over his head early on, and with a defense that’s actually performing well, ranking in the top ten in yards per play allowed this season, the offense’s inability to move the football makes this team nearly impossible to back. New York is dead last in points per play with 0.110, while the Miami Dolphins in 31st have more than twice that with 0.225.

It’s so difficult to make any case as to why you would want to back this team, so expect this number to continue to grow throughout the week. If you are looking to back Tennessee on the road here, jump this line now because New York will never see a lower number from now until Sunday.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS VERSUS NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, MONEYLINE, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Buccaneers -280 | Patriots +230

Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-115) | Patriots +6.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +650 | Patriots +5000

BUCCANEERS-PATRIOTS OPENING LINE ANALYSIS

This may be the most-watched regular-season matchup in NFL history as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to New England to face the Patriots. Brady spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls and building one of the greatest dynasties ever seen in North American sports. Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was their first defeat since Nov. 29, 2020, and their first road loss since October 8, 2020. The Patriots suffered their second defeat on Sunday after the New Orleans Saints came to Foxborough and comfortably took care of business. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled, throwing three interceptions in the loss, and has only found the end zone on two passes this season. It will take him some time, but this matchup is as tough as it gets for a rookie quarterback, and the public has reacted accordingly.