Three weeks of NFL action are in the books and now is when bettors start to really learn about the teams on the field. Three weeks is sufficient time to start solidifying opinions on what teams are, as strengths and weaknesses tend to stick around for the long haul. Having said that, some teams can be a product of their schedules.

Let’s take a look at two undefeated teams and the legitimacy of their start, and what ails the Super Bowl champions.

TAMPA BAY’S SECONDARY EXPOSED

The Buccaneers’ shorthanded secondary suffered another blow over the weekend when Jamel Dean left the loss to the Rams with a knee injury. His status for this weekend is unknown, but this secondary was already missing Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Carlton Davis has been dealing with a rib injury for weeks now. The injuries and poor play led the front office to sign free agent cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman was a massive role player for San Francisco’s Super Bowl team in 2019, but he showed his age in five games for the 49ers last season, posting career lows in both coverage and tackling grades, according to PFF. He would add a body to a position of need, but would he really improve a secondary that ranks 13th in coverage and has the ninth-most missed tackles (21)?

The Rams really exposed Tampa Bay’s issues in the secondary on Sunday, decimating the Bucs with a quick passing attack that saw Matthew Stafford go 14-for-17 for 132 yards and 7.8 yards per attempt on throws zero to 9 yards downfield. DeSean Jackson took the top off the secondary multiple times, and as a result, Stafford completed three of five attempts 20 or more yards downfield for 117 yards, one touchdown and a Big Time Throw rate of 16.7%. It has not just been Stafford, either. The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott posted an 80.3 passing grade on throws zero to 9 yards downfield against Tampa Bay in Week 1, going 26 of 32 for 202 yards and one touchdown. He had five Big Time Throws on 16 attempts 10 or more yards downfield and averaged 9.7 yards per attempt on medium attempts. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan had his best performance of the season against this secondary for three quarters, and completed each of his medium throws for a PFF passing grade of 92.4 in Week 2.

Health is obviously a massive factor here for the Buccaneers, but that does not look like it is improving any time soon. So how do we attack this from a betting perspective? One way is betting against them when they face formidable opponents. The market was slightly overzealous, making the Buccaneers a road favorite against the Rams, and that showed in the result. However, those games are few and far between, so what about totals? All three Tampa Bay games have gone over the total by an average 10.5 points per game. That is due to an elite offense and a defense that has struggled to cover. Oddsmakers put up a 55.5 for the meeting with Los Angeles and bettors are seeing a 49.5 for this week in Foxboro despite New England’s offensive struggles. The adjustment might be baked in already, but do not be shocked to see this team hit a majority of Overs as injury issues in the secondary persist.

CAROLINA’S TIME IS COMING

The Panthers have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season. The investment of draft capital in their defense has produced a unit that ranks among the league’s best, and the trade for Sam Darnold to pair with offensive coordinator Joe Brady has worked wonders. However, their schedule has been less than challenging with wins over the Jets and Texans, who were without Tyrod Taylor, and a Saints team that was dealing with multiple injured starters. As a result, the Panthers are 3-0 SU and ATS with all three games going under the total, but there are signs pointing to Carolina’s first slip-up coming soon.

The Panthers’ offensive line was expected to be a weakness, and that has come to fruition. According to PFF, Carolina has the fourth-lowest pass-blocking grade in the NFL. The blemishes showed up in a massive way on Thursday night against Houston when Darnold was pressured 18 times on 40 pass-blocking snaps. In 20 snaps on true pass sets, the starting offensive line allowed 14 pressures and four of the five starters posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of 49 or lower. For the season, this offensive line has allowed Darnold to be pressured on a ridiculous 46.5% of his true pass sets, a figure that is in no way sustainable. Brady has done a masterful job with the play-calling to negate this weakness by having Darnold throw a total of 67 passes either behind the line of scrimmage or no more than 9 yards downfield, but the loss of Christian McCaffery changes things. If that leads to deeper dropbacks and throws deeper downfield, Darnold could see a dramatic regression in his play.