(-2) Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Mike: Browns. The Vikings’ defense still feels like it’s a problem. Minnesota is allowing almost five yards per rush, missing a ton of tackles and not doing much to generate turnovers. Their greatest strength is the pass rush, but Cleveland ranks No. 1 in pass-block win rate.

Ricky: Vikings. Minnesota has some offensive firepower, giving the Vikings serious upset potential at home against a Browns team whose defense ranks 23rd in dropback EPA. Keep in mind, too: Minnesota, despite being 1-2 SU, had both Cincinnati and Arizona against the ropes before righting the ship and beating Seattle in Week 3.

New York Giants at (-8) New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Mike: Saints. The Giants are dealing with a rash of injuries, losing wideouts Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton in addition to linebacker Blake Martinez tearing his ACL. Meanwhile, the Saints have looked impressive in two of three weeks and now get their first true home game of the year.

Ricky: Giants. Not expecting many points in this game, with the over/under sitting at 42. That’ll make it challenging to cover the number, and the Jekyll-and-Hyde tendencies of Jameis Winston always will create a certain level of uneasiness, even against inferior competition.

(-8) Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Mike: Jets. It hurts to pick the Jets once again, but Tennessee’s defense is still a problem, allowing more than 6 yards per play. Injuries on the offense are a concern, too. Can Zach Wilson just get us one or two big plays here?

Ricky: Titans. Going to have a really hard time backing the Jets until I know they can score a touchdown — something they haven’t done since garbage time in Week 1.

(-7) Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Mike: Eagles. The Eagles seemingly need to keep it close in order to expose KC’s run defense. They fell behind last week in Dallas and only ended up rushing it 12 times, nine of them coming from Jalen Hurts. But as PFF points out, Philly has done a nice job limiting big passing plays this season, so it feels like there’s a chance for them here.

Ricky: Chiefs. Kansas City (1-12-1 ATS in its last 14 games) needs to cover a spread at some point, right? Can’t imagine the Chiefs turn the ball over four times again — like they did last week against the Chargers — and it’ll be tough for the Eagles to throw their way back into the game if they fall behind early.

Arizona Cardinals at (-4) Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Cardinals. Arizona actually might pose a tougher threat than the Bucs did last week. The Arizona pass rush should be able to get Matt Stafford out of an insane rhythm, while the offense should present some problems. The Cardinals have one of the deepest receiving groups in the league, and Kyler Murray has a near-perfect passer rating against the blitz, while the Rams have one of the NFL’s most blitz-heavy defenses.

Ricky: Rams. Arizona’s offense has been met with little resistance to this point, facing Tennessee, Minnesota and Jacksonville — three teams among the bottom eight in opponent yards per play. That’ll change this week against Los Angeles’ defense, which will force Murray (four interceptions in three games) into a few ill-advised throws. The Cardinals also haven’t had an answer for the Rams’ offense under Sean McVay, and that was before LA added a legitimate quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks at (-3) San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Seahawks. I guess I’m gonna just keep chasing the Seahawks of old until I convince myself they’re not any good. This has more to do with Jimmy Garoppolo, though, who inspires very little confidence at this point.

Ricky: Seahawks. The 49ers’ secondary could be a problem, which isn’t great when you’re trying to bounce back from a loss against the Packers by staving off Russell Wilson and a Seahawks offense that leads the NFL with 7.4 yards per play through three weeks.

Baltimore Ravens at (-1) Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Ravens. Last week was a natural letdown spot for Baltimore, and it showed. This week, I think John Harbaugh will have his team ready to go against a Denver team that has not played anything resembling a good football team yet. And at some point, the Broncos’ injuries — on both sides of the ball — have to take a toll.

Ricky: Ravens. Consider the Broncos’ opponents to this point: the Giants, Jaguars and Jets. Those three teams — quarterbacked by Daniel Jones and two rookies — are 0-9 SU and 1-8 ATS. Denver has benefitted from good fortune — opposing QBs have the NFL’s highest off-target pass percentage and opposing receivers have the fourth-highest drop rate, per ESPN — so some natural regression needs to be considered before laying points against the Ravens, who are undervalued based on how they looked against the Lions but well positioned to bounce back with several key defensive players returning from the COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Packers. T.J. Watt still is limited after missing last week’s game, and Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pec injury that also limited him. That’s just the tip of the Pittsburgh injury iceberg. Even when healthy, the Steelers have struggled to protect Big Ben (27th in pass-block win rate), and now they get a confident Packers defense that dominated (10 QB hits) a stellar San Francisco O-line last week.

Ricky: Packers. “At least they have an elite defense and excellent wide receivers.” Perhaps it’s time to start rethinking that sentiment about the Steelers now that injuries are affecting their two biggest strengths and therefore turning Pittsburgh into nothing more than a mediocre football team.

(-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Patriots. Seems crazy, right? However, there’s a reason Tampa Bay decided to sign Richard Sherman off the street. The Bucs’ secondary isn’t very good, and the pass rush — despite its star power — has been nonexistent. New England throws the kitchen sink on offense and finds a way to keep this just close enough to cover.

Ricky: Bucs. Just not sure the Patriots can move the sticks. Mac Jones went 3-for-19 with a touchdown and two interceptions on throws of at least 15 yards downfield against the Saints, per ESPN Stats & Info, and the rookie might not fare much better this week while trying to overcome a leaky offensive line and the loss of security blanket James White against a Bucs defense capable of stopping the run and swarming pass-catchers at the second level thanks to its ultra-talented linebacker corps.

MONDAY, OCT. 4