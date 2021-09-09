NFL Writer Delivers Last-Minute Prediction For 2021 Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Adam Schein believes all of them will enjoy productive rookie seasons.

That said, the NFL writer believes one of those signal-callers will stand out among the rest of the first-year QBs.

With the league’s regular season set to kick off Thursday night, Schein on Wednesday offered nine “last-minute predictions” for the upcoming campaign. The veteran scribe expects all of those aforementioned quarterbacks to “dazzle,” but only Mac Jones will be recognized with hardware.

“…Lastly, Mac Jones must feel like he’s in football heaven,” Schein wrote for NFL.com. “I immediately loved the pick when New England made it, and figured he’d beat out Cam Newton in a fair competition. Jones did just that — and now he’ll take advantage of having the best coach in NFL history guiding him with a restocked cupboard. Jones will win Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead the Patriots back to the playoffs.”

Schein isn’t the only one in the football world who likes Jones’ chances of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Oddsmakers currently have New England’s new starting QB among the favorites to win the honor, and at least one league executive believes the award could go Jones’ way.

Jones will try to start off on the right foot Sunday when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins for a Week 1 clash.