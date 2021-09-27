NHL Suspends Dylan McIlrath After Hit On Bruins’ Steven Fogarty

NESN Logo Sign In

Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath was suspended by the National Hockey League on Monday after his hit on Boston Bruins forward Steven Fogarty.

It took place during Boston’s preseason opener Sunday. The Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout victory after the game-winner by Jake DeBrusk.

McIlrath, 29, has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular season games for the hit. He received a five-minute major and game misconduct during the third period.

Fogarty, who signed with the Bruins this offseason, left the game after taking an elbow to the head.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Fogarty after the game, but did confirm it was a head injury. Cassidy explained how he did not want to speculate and would instead share an update after Fogarty got checked out back in Boston.

The Bruins will return to the ice for their second preseason game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.