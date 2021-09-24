NESN Logo Sign In

We know Nick Foligno received a phone call from Patrice Bergeron to help recruit him to the Boston Bruins.

It worked, as the winger signed a two-year deal with the club, but we also found out Foligno’s brother Marcus tried to convince him to join him with the Minnesota Wild.

Marcus jokingly told reporters Thursday that Bergeron’s call carried more weight over the summer than one from him. The reasons to sign with the Bruins over the Wild probably had more to do than just Bergeron giving Nick a call, but we can’t blame Marcus for trying.

So, why did Bergeron’s call work better than that of someone’s own sibling?

“Well, (Bergeron) has a lot more accolades on the wall, but Marcus will get there someday,” Foligno told reporters Friday after training camp. “Sorry, Marcus.”

Hopefully there is no bad blood between the two, though it would be part to blame someone for choosing to play with Bergeron.

The Bruins and Wild meet Jan. 6 at TD Garden, for what it’s worth.