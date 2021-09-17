Patriots’ N’Keal Harry Hypes Up Return, Wears New Jersey In Post

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry is nearing a return to the field for the New England Patriots.

The third-year receiver’s impressive training camp came to a screeching halt when he injured his shoulder during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Harry eventually was placed on short-term injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the 2021 season.

Harry on Wednesday used social media to hype up his looming return, while also showing off his new jersey number.

Take a look:

So, what role will Harry have in the Patriots offense upon his return? That remains to be seen.

Harry hasn’t performed at a level deserving of a major role in his young career, ultimately leading to his trade request during the summer. His breakout camp raised optimism for a big regular season, but Harry now is dealing with yet another roadblock. So, the jury is out.