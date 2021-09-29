N’Keal Harry Returns To Practice; What That Means For Patriots Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry made his return to the practice field ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Harry, who was placed on injured reserve before Week 1, practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in New England’s second preseason game.

The 2019 first-round draft pick sported his new No. 1, having switched from No. 15 earlier this season.

N?Keal Harry back in action. pic.twitter.com/qosEtGGlFR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 29, 2021 Harry’s presence at practice means he’s been designated to return from injured reserve — but doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be active Sunday night against the Bucs. The Patriots have a 21-day window to add Harry to their 53-man roster before he would revert to season-ending IR.

“He’s been working,” fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers said before practice. “My guy, he’s always working, trying to be ready to go out there and perform. We missed him, happy to have him back out here.”

It’s unclear what role Harry will have once he is activated. He currently projects as New England’s No. 4 receiver behind Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne but could, with his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame and contested-catch ability, be an asset in the red zone, which has been a problem area for the Patriots this season.

The Patriots have scored touchdowns on just two of their eight red-zone trips through three games, the worst mark in the NFL.