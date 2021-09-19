Oh My This Najee Harris Stiff Arm Is Nightmare Fuel For Raiders Safety

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s still early afternoon in Pittsburgh, but Steelers running back Najee Harris felt like it was time for Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram to leave the club.

Pittsburgh’s rookie running back unleashed a Derrick Henry-like stiff arm during the first half of Sunday’s game at Heinz Field and it caused quite the stir on social media.

Check it out:

The nine-yard reception from Harris started a 10-play drive for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers ultimately turned it over on downs upon advancing into Las Vegas territory. The Steelers, who were 5.5 point favorites entering the contest, later took a 7-6 lead on their next possession with a pair of carries going to Harris.

Harris is showing off why he was worthy of Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.