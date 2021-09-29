Orioles Embrace Challenge Of Spoiling Red Sox’s Playoff Hopes

NESN Logo Sign In

Having given up on a successful season months ago, the Baltimore Orioles are trying to drag the Boston Red Sox into misery, too.

Baltimore embraces the opportunity to play the spoiler role, as Boston pursues one of the American League’s Wild Card spots in the final week of the regular season. We make this assertion based on some of the posts the Orioles shared Tuesday on Twitter prior to, and after, the first game of their final 2021 series against the Red Sox began.

The O’s accepted an invitation to “form an alliance” with the Seattle Mariners, who started the day 1 1/2 games behind the Sox in the Wild Card standings.

FOX Sports played-up the Orioles’ spoiler hopes Tuesday, following the final out in Baltimore’s 4-2 win over Boston.

live look at the @Orioles ruining the playoff hopes of their division rival pic.twitter.com/xNrOvjNTi8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2021

Minutes later, the Orioles used a familiar meme to illustrate how fans of the Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are encouraging them to beat the Red Sox again and again in order to dash their post