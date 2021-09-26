Packers-49ers Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will travel to the San Francisco 49ers for the Week 3 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”
The 1-1 Packers will be be looking for their second straight win while the 2-0 49ers are looking to remain unbeaten in their home opener.
Here’s our betting preview for Sunday’s clash between a pair of NFC teams with playoff aspirations. All lines and prop bets are from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3)
Total: 50.5
BETTING TRENDS
The Packers enter the contest as one of the many road dogs as 11 home teams were favored on the betting boards entering their respective Week 3 contests.
Green Bay is coming off a dominant Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions as the Packers covered their 12-point spread with a 35-17 victory. It was Green Bay’s first straight up win, first ATS win and first time beating the total this season. Green Bay, though, put up a clunker in their only road game this campaign — an underwhelming Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Packers are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games including the postseason as six of those games — including five of last six — hit the over.
The 49ers are an identical 1-1 ATS on the season after their Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, in which they entered a 3.5-point favorite before claiming a 17-11 win. Similar to Green Bay, Kyle Shanahan and Co. are 1-1 against the total.
Of note, the 49ers are 0-4 ATS in each of their last four home openers.
PROPS
First-half line, total
San Francisco -2, 24.5
First touchdown scorer
Davante Adams +700
Aaron Jones +750
Deebo Samuel +900
George Kittle +900
Elijah Mitchell +1000
Trey Sermon +1000
Brandon Aiyuk +1300
Passing yards
Aaron Rodgers over/under 265.5
Jimmy Garoppolo over/under 241.5
Rushing yards
Trey Sermon over/under 64.5
Aaron Jones over/under 56.5
A.J. Dillion over/under 19.5
Receiving yards
Davante Adams over/under 86.5
Deebo Samuel over/under 65.5
George Kittle over/under 63.5
Marquez Valdes-Scantling over/under 35.5
Robert Tonyan over/under 32.5
PICK: Game will be tied after 0-0 (-120)
Given the fact San Francisco is a three-point home favorite, meaning it adds up to just its home field advantage, oddsmakers are depicting the game should be a tight one. And with that, you would think there is a pretty high probability for the game to be tied at one point or another, right?
It will be interesting to see if the 49ers linebackers can handle Packers running back Aaron Jones in coverage one week after he diced up the Lions for four touchdowns. It will also be interesting to see how San Francisco runs the ball with Trey Sermon set to command a bulk of the reps.
One way or the other, though, we’re not expecting it to be a one-sided game from the jump, making a $120 prop bet to win $100 fairly enticing.