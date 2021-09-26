Packers-49ers Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will travel to the San Francisco 49ers for the Week 3 edition of “Sunday Night Football.”

The 1-1 Packers will be be looking for their second straight win while the 2-0 49ers are looking to remain unbeaten in their home opener.

Here’s our betting preview for Sunday’s clash between a pair of NFC teams with playoff aspirations. All lines and prop bets are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Total: 50.5

BETTING TRENDS

The Packers enter the contest as one of the many road dogs as 11 home teams were favored on the betting boards entering their respective Week 3 contests.

Green Bay is coming off a dominant Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions as the Packers covered their 12-point spread with a 35-17 victory. It was Green Bay’s first straight up win, first ATS win and first time beating the total this season. Green Bay, though, put up a clunker in their only road game this campaign — an underwhelming Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 against the spread in their past 10 games including the postseason as six of those games — including five of last six — hit the over.