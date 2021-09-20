Sign Up At NESN Games To Win Big With Lions-Packers ‘Monday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve got a big one in the NFC North to round out Week 2 of the NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football,” with both teams looking to break into the win column. The Pack will try to put a Week 1 embarrassment behind them while keeping pace with Chicago in the division. Meanwhile, the Lions are hoping to shock the football world and also earn a share of first place after a Week 1 loss of their own.

Spread: Packers -12.5 (-110)

The books are bracing for a major bounce-back effort from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after they were embarrassed 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1. The Lions, on the other hand, looked feisty late with a miracle cover against the San Francisco 49ers (depending on the number you got).

Over/under: 48.5 (-114 to the over)

The Packers had the best offense in football last season and were especially explosive at home, leading the NFL with 31 points per game at Lambeau Field. Detroit now has Jared Goff under center, and the Over won’t die if the Lions finish like they did in Week 1 when they scored 16 of their 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: over/under 280.5

To the surprise of no one, Rodgers has carved up the Lions for much of his career. He has thrown for more than 280 yards in five of his last six starts versus Detroit, not counting a 2018 contest he left early.