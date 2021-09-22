NESN Logo Sign In

Now that the NHL will allow its players to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, many have begun to wonder whether their favorites will take part in the event.

That includes Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who represented Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, winning gold both times. He also has been part of 2016 World Cup team, becoming one of 11 Canadian players to be part of the exclusive triple gold club.

It’s probably safe to assume the 18-year NHL veteran will be on the roster when Canada releases it, as he continues to be one the best two-way forwards in the league. But if you ask Bergeron, he’s not exactly thinking about that right now.

Or if he is, he’s at least not alluding to it.

“I think as an athlete you want to compete and you want to be at your best,” Bergeron said Wednesday over Zoom. “First and foremost, my priority is with the Bruins and have a great season with them and work toward getting better from week-to-week or month-to-month, if you will, and the rest will fall where it falls. I have no control over that, but as an athlete you always challenge yourself to be at our best. And those things obviously are on your radar.

“I’m very aware that I’m Canadian and there’s lot of very talented players. It’s gonna be tough to be on that team. I’m very aware of that, but all I can really control is that what we can do here with the Bruins as a team and go from there.”

It certainly sounds as if Bergeron is open to the idea. We’ll cross that bridge when we get it to, though.