Patrick Mahomes Now Looks Dumb For Offseason Chirp Of Justin Herbert

Whoops!

Patrick Mahomes is not the world’s biggest trash talker. In fact, he generally is a very respectful player, which is one of the many reasons he’s so likeable.

But perhaps there was a moment of weakness back in July during a golf tournament the Kansas City Chiefs star played in. As he was walking along the course, a fan yelled at him, “Watch out for Justin Herbert next year.”

Mahomes’ response?

Of course, he got the saying backwards, but you know what he meant.

Fast forward to Sunday, when the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers met at Arrowhead Stadium. And thanks to a sharp performance from none other than Herbert, the Chargers snuck out a 30-24 win.

Herbert completed 26 of his 38 passes for 281 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the charge in a 16-point fourth quarter. Mahomes had a slow first half, and ultimately finished 27-for-44 for 266 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of picks.

So, yeah, Mahomes probably should be watching out for Herbert.

