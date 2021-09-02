Patriots Betting Preview: Odds, Futures And Props For 2021 NFL Season

Mac Jones Odds

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft beat out veteran quarterback Cam Newton for the starting job, and saw a drastic increase in his prices to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jones jumped all the way to 6-to-1 behind only No. 1 overall pick and Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence.

Jones (+200) trails only Lawrence (-140) with regards to a prop bet on most regular-season passing yards by a rookie, too.

Jones, to the surprise of nobody, is much more of a long shot to win either Offensive Player of the Year (80-1) or Most Valuable Player (100-1). He is also 50-1 to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns and 80-1 to lead the league in passing yards. Any takers?

Damien Harris Odds

It’s sure to be a strong season for Harris, who sits atop the Patriots depth chart with Sony Michel traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Harris is 25-1 to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns and 35-1 to lead the league in rushing yards. Harris also is 50-1 to win Offensive Player of the Year, which, no matter how good of a season he has, seems unlikely with so many other impactful quarterbacks and running backs across the league.

Receiving Long Shots

Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as receiver Kendrick Bourne are extreme long shots in a few different categories.

Henry is 100-to-1 to lead the NFL in receiving yards and an identical 100-to-1 to lead the league in receiving touchdowns. Smith is 150-to-1 to lead the league in receiving yards and 100-to-1 to grab the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL. And then there’s Kendrick Bourne who is 250-to-1 to lead the league in receiving yards and 200-to-1 to compile more receiving touchdowns than anyone else.

A long shot bet is fun and all, but it’d be wise to save your money for something else.