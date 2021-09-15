NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick on Wednesday did something he rarely does: break semi-interesting Patriots news.

At one point while speaking with reporters, New England’s head coach was asked about Jets receivers Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole. Both players sat out New York’s season opener but are expected to play Sunday against the Patriots.

Belichick revealed that New England during the offseason actually took a strong look at Cole, who wound up signing a free agent deal with the Jets.

“They’re both good players,” Belichick said. “We’ve seen a lot of Crowder in the past. Cole, did a lot of work on him in free agency. Pretty familiar with him. Both good receivers. Crowder’s spent a lot of time as an inside receiver, but can do other things.

“Cole’s got a lot of versatility — play inside, outside.”

Cole was a solid player over four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The undrafted wideout averaged 40 receptions, 561 yards and three touchdowns per campaign.

Of course, New England eventually inked deals with then-free agent wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.