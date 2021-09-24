Why Patriots Can’t Overlook Saints With Tom Brady, Buccaneers Looming

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots better beat the Saints on Sunday.

We went over this last week when we said New England’s game against the New York Jets basically was a must-win. Bill Belichick’s team did pick up a victory, leaving the Patriots at 1-1 ahead of their Week 3 matchup with New Orleans at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots currently are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and they should be. The 1-1 Saints are dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball, and Jameis Winston remains a total wild card at quarterback. He could light it up in New England, or he could throw a bunch of picks. And New Orleans, while still talented on both offense and defense, isn’t quite as loaded as it’s been in recent seasons.

Plus, the Patriots might be getting the Saints at a great time. Sean Payton’s team has been on the road all season due to Hurricane Ida’s impact on the New Orleans area. The Saints were supposed to host the Packers in Week 1 but were forced to play at a neutral site (Jacksonville). They blew out Green Bay but submitted a dud in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

So, they might be tired and road-weary. Heck, their home stadium was on fire the other day.

But make no mistake: New Orleans still is a talented team. And their excellent running attack, led by Alvin Kamara, and stout defensive line could present major problems for a Patriots team that largely lost the trench wars in Weeks 1 and 2. Belichick and his players have praised the Saints all week, and they’re not just being nice. They’re about to face a good, well-coached opponent capable of winning in Foxboro.

However, should the Patriots lose Sunday afternoon — on Julian Edelman’s big day, no less — they’ll enter their Oct. 3 game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-2 record. We can’t put anything past a Belichick-coached team, but you have to pencil in a loss for that matchup.