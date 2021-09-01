Patriots Coach Teases J.J. Taylor Breakout After Standout Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Reporter tip: If you want a guaranteed quality quote, ask New England Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears about J.J. Taylor.

Fears, a coaching staff staple whose Patriots tenure predates Bill Belichick’s, is known for sharing candid assessments of all of his players. But he’s always had a soft spot for Taylor, New England’s diminutive second-year back.

Early in Taylor’s rookie season, Fears compared him to both Dion Lewis and Darren Sproles — remarkably high praise for an undrafted free agent. Fears continued to pump up Fears over the ensuing months, though he would acknowledge the 5-foot-6 powerhouse had holes in his game that needed patching.

A superb 2021 preseason earned Taylor a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster and helped drive the team’s decision to trade Sony Michel. One day after the cutdown deadline, Fears was asked what he expects from Taylor in his second pro season.

His response was predictably entertaining. Here it is in full:

“Well, J.J.’s always saw things very well. The thing that sort of held him back is what he did in the passing game was a little bit limited in what we needed him to do. And he’s picked that up big time. He’s picked that up big time. He’s made some great strides in the passing game, he’s a hell of a lot more productive as a route runner — whether we can catch him or coming out of the backfield. And the kid is just — he stepped up. He stepped up and figured out that he’s got to learn what we do. And he still makes some crazy-ass mistakes, but for the most part, he’s doing a hell of a job for us. He really is.

“I mean (laughs) there’s some stuff he missed in the last game that you’re like, ‘You know the answer to that question.’ But the look is kind of funny, and you say, ‘What in the world were you thinking, son?’