Watch Damien Harris Rip Off 35-Yard Run On First Play Of Patriots Season

The Patriots’ first drive of the season ended in disappointment, but it started with a bang.

Running back Damien Harris ripped off a 35-yard run on the first play of New England’s season. Harris cut through the middle and nearly broke free for a score, but ultimately was caught from behind.

Take a look:

James White later picked up a first down for the Patriots, who seemingly were headed for at least a field goal. But rookie quarterback Mac Jones eventually fumbled while being sacked, with New England recovering for a 13-yard loss.

New England punted to the Dolphins, who drove 80 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown.