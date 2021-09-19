Patriots Defenders Give Candid Zach Wilson Assessment After Four-Pick Game

“He’s pretty aggressive,” Jackson said. “He’s an aggressive quarterback. If you on a guy he’ll still try to zip it in there. So, I was just in the right position to make plays. That’s what I do.

” … (Wilson’s) a rookie. He did the best he could today.”

New England clearly entered Sunday’s game with the intention of throwing the kitchen sink at a young quarterback and winning the turnover battle. Sometimes that strategy pays off, and other times it doesn’t.

Following the frustrations of their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots were happy to see the ball bounce their way.

“It was a good job,” Devin McCourty, who also had an interception, told reporters after the game. “Even last week we talked about turning the ball over. We had one with the (Jonathan) Jones interception last week, but we have to do a better job of that. Bill (Belichick) always talks about winning the turnover margin and how big an indication that is on who wins the game. In order to win the turnover margin, we have to go create turnovers.

“We did a good job of that early in the game and that had a big impact on the game.”

On Wilson, McCourty added: “I was trying to give him different looks in the secondary. And then, J.C. (Jackson) just doing a good job being a ball hawk. The first (interception), tipping it up in the air and me tipping it back to him. On the second interception (Adrian Phillips), he’s on the roll, guys are pressuring, those are tough plays to make. We have to keep doing that no matter who we are playing at quarterback, just trying to make it hard on them.”

To be clear: Sunday’s performance was far from perfect for New England’s defense. The rushing defense again was leaky, especially in the first half. The front seven needs to clean that up as it prepares to face opposing offenses more capable of exposing the thin Patriots secondary.