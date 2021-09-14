Grading Performances Of Patriots Newcomers In Season-Opening Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Grading players for Week 1 performances never is easy, and is especially tough this season.

Potentially due to both the general softening of training camps and the long layoff between the final preseason games and the season openers, many teams across the NFL looked sloppy and disjointed this weekend. And the Patriots, who suffered a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, were no different.

Plus, with so many new players, it was not a surprise that New England occasionally struggled in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon.

Speaking of those newcomers, we graded each of their Week 1 performances, regardless of how much they played. However, we reserved the right to assign “incomplete” to players who barely saw the field. (All stats via Pro Football Focus.)

So, let’s get into it:

OFFENSE (75 snaps)

Mac Jones, QB

Stats: 29-of-39 for 281 yards, one TD (75 offensive snaps)

Grade: B-plus

The rookie was outstanding in this game, all things considered. Yes, he left some yards on the field and had some issues with batted balls at the line of scrimmage. And that first dropback was a disaster. But perfection was an unrealistic expectation for Jones, who was otherwise as advertised in his debut.