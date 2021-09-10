Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Final Game Statuses For Week 1 Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially ruled wide receiver Malcolm Perry out for Sunday’s season opener against his former team.

Perry, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers from the Dolphins last week, missed practice Friday with a foot injury and won’t play against Miami, according to the team’s injury report.

The Patriots listed four players as questionable for Sunday’s game: wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle), outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring). All four were limited in practice Friday, per the team.

Agholor and Mills are projected starters at wideout and cornerback, respectively. Neither participated in Thursday’s practice. New England lacks proven depth at both positions.

Wide receiver Preston Williams was the only player listed on the Dolphins’ final injury report of the week. He’s questionable with a foot injury.

Miami offensive tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and have yet to be activated. Jackson is the Dolphins’ starting left tackle.

Kickoff for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.