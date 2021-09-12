Patriots-Dolphins Live Stream: Watch New England’s Week 1 Game Online

The Patriots and Dolphins on Sunday are set to kick off their respective seasons at Gillette Stadium.

New England and Miami will square off as part of the NFL’s Week 1 schedule. The game will see the professional debut of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who will look to justify his coaches’ decision in naming him the team’s starter.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are led by fellow Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa, who wasn’t good during his rookie campaign. The former top prospect has a solid arsenal of pass-catchers at his disposal, but likely will need to overcome an iffy offensive line if he wants to lead Miami to victory.

This is an intriguing matchup for reasons beyond Jones’ debut. You can click here to view our five big questions facing the Patriots ahead of their season opener with the Dolphins.

CBS will handle the broadcast of the game, which is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET. If you want to stream the game online, you have multiple options, including Fubo TV and Paramount+, the latter of which replaced CBS All Access.

Here’s the live stream info for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Dolphins:

When: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+