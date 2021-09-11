NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Nick Folk will be the New England Patriots’ kicker in Week 1.

The Patriots elevated Folk from their practice squad from Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. New England also elevated quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up rookie starter Mac Jones.

Folk’s elevation suggests he’ll get the nod over undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin, who made the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster. Nordin boasts impressive leg strength but made just 10 of his 15 kicks during the preseason.

The 36-year-old Folk missed much of training camp and two preseason games with an injury but was highly effective last season, converting 92.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. He drilled two 50-plus-yard game-winners and did not miss a field goal after Week 2.

“I feel like right now, we have two good kickers combined in our total roster,” head coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “To me, that’s a good thing.”

Teams can temporarily elevate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. Players can be elevated twice before they must be added to the 53-man roster.

The Patriots also placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games. Perry missed practice Friday with a foot injury and already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game.