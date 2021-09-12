Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit In Dolphins Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in a few years, the Patriots have multiple fantasy-relevant players on their roster. There are some New England players you absolutely should have targeted in your drafts, and should consider adding if they’re still available.

But it might take a while before any of the Patriots’ skill players establish their true 2021 fantasy values. Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins is a particularly tricky matchup for fantasy managers.

Ahead of the Week 1 contest, we came up with three players you should start, and three you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

START

Damien Harris, RB

If Harris stays healthy this season, he could become a breakout fantasy star.

The third-year back is really good, and the Patriots easily should have one of the top five offensive lines in football. Miami’s defensive front is decent against the run, but New England shouldn’t have any problems winning the battle in the trenches.

Also, the Patriots likely will lean on the run a lot this season to take pressure off rookie quarterback Mac Jones. On volume alone, Harris is worth a start this week.

Patriots D/ST

Yes, the Stephon Gilmore-less secondary is a concern, but it shouldn’t matter too much this week.