Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit From Matchup With Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

From a purely fantasy football perspective, the Patriots season opener was a tough nut to crack.

Damien Harris? Great, until that fumble. Mac Jones? Promising, but not exactly a fantasy dynamo — yet. The defense? Good…ish.

There were encouraging Patriots performances against the Miami Dolphins, along with others that we don’t quite know what to make of. But this is a different week, and New England’s matchup with the New York Jets creates a new set of interesting fantasy debates.

Ahead of the Week 2 contest, we came up with players you should start, and those you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

START

Nelson Agholor, WR

The veteran wideout erased concerns about training camp injuries and preseason usage by catching five balls on seven targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in his Patriots debut. Agholor showed toughness, strong route running and, most importantly, a strong chemistry with Jones.

The best part? Agholor didn’t need one of his big, 50-yard-TD-type plays to post a fantasy-worthy performance. Don’t go overboard, though. Start as him as a WR2 but nothing more.

Patriots D/ST

There was plenty to not like about this defense’s Week 1 performance. The run defense and secondary were a bit leaky, especially in big moments.