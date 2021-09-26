Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit From Saints Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots, especially their offense, clearly aren’t operating at full speed. The new pieces still are gelling, and it might take a while for New England to string together consistently impressive scoring drives.

However, from a fantasy football perspective, we already have a decent idea of what to do with certain Patriots players.

New England will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It’s a fascinating matchup that many are overlooking with Tom Brady’s Foxboro return looming in the background.

Ahead of the Week 3 contest, we came up with the Patriots players you should start, and those you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

START

Nelson Agholor, WR

Agholor, followng his impressive debut, was quiet against the Jets, but Mac Jones had opportunites to hit his top wideout for big plays.

Players and coaches all week talked about wanting to be more aggressive on offense and taking more shots down the field. And the Patriots probably will need to do both of those things if they’re going to keep up with the Saints’ explosive offense. On volume alone, Agholor should warrant at least FLEX consideration.

Damien Harris, RB

Harris should be in all fantasy lineups until further notice.