Patriots Fill Practice Squad Roster With Defensive Lineman

New England announced Daniel Ekuale's signing Sunday

by

The New England Patriots have added to their practice squad roster.

The team announced the signing of Daniel Ekuale on Sunday filling the 16th and final spot.

Ekuale, a Washington State product who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, made the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 53-man roster but was released at the end of last season.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman has played in 16 NFL games and recorded 17 total tackles with one sack.

The Patriots open their season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

