Patriots’ Hunter Henry Expects To Play Vs. Dolphins In Season Opener

The New England Patriots should have both of their big-money tight ends available for this Sunday’s regular-season opener.

Hunter Henry, who’s been recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in practice Aug. 8, said Monday he expects to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

“I wouldn’t say doubt,” Henry replied when asked if he has any doubt he’ll be in uniform on Sunday.

Later, when asked about rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones, Henry said he is “excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend.”

Henry’s injury limited him for much of training camp and prevented him from playing in the preseason, meaning he and fellow free agent addition Jonnu Smith have yet to share a field together in a game setting. The Patriots invested significant resources in Henry and Smith this offseason, paying each an average of $12.5 million per year to revitalize what had been the NFL’s weakest tight end group.

Despite Henry’s absence, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is confident both players will be ready to contribute immediately. (Smith also missed time with an ankle injury this summer but played in two of the team’s three preseason games.)

“I think both of them have worked extremely hard,” McDaniels said. “I feel very confident in both players’ aptitude and understanding of our system and our operation and what we do offensively and what their roles are in it. That’s because they’re very diligent about the work they put in. They prepare very well. So I’m very confident in that. …